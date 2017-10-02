All eyes on PM Modi for chief ministerial face in poll bound Himachal Pradesh

The BJP, which finds itself inching to power in the next assembly polls, has done massive mobilisation for the rally in Bilaspur. PTI Photo The BJP, which finds itself inching to power in the next assembly polls, has done massive mobilisation for the rally in Bilaspur. PTI Photo

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi will land on the banks of Govind Sagar Lake to lay the foundation stone of AIIMS project at Bilaspur and to address BJP’s massive rally –barely 50 meter walk, his audience will include Bhakra –Nagal dam displaced people who will be ferried in 60 private boats deployed for them to reach Luhnu ground. Of total four assembly constituencies in the district, three – Nainadevi, Janduta and Bilaspur (sadar) have a large section of Bhakra Dam oustees. Most of them still use boat mode of transport to cross Govind Sagar lake (reservoir ) which had led to submergence of 371 villages in 1963.

“Though it’s almost a routine for the villagers coming to Bilaspur town to take a boat to cut down travel time to cross the lake (Govind Sagar).We have arranged additional boats for the prime minister‘s rally as mode of transport.Others can come by buses, private cars or small transport vehicles but these oustees families will come by boats. Well, it could also be a moment to recall their pains they have been bearing for past 54 years as how displacement due to Bhakra dam has affected them,” says Randhir Sharma, BJP MLA and rally incharge.

The BJP, which finds itself inching to power in the next assembly polls, has done massive mobilisation for the rally. Modi, had earlier addressed two ‘privartan rallies’ in Mandi and Shimla. It will be Prime Minister Modi’s third rally in Bilaspur –a native town of Union Health minister J P Nadda and part of parliamentary constituency of three time MP Anurag Thakur. JP Nadda, who’s also being seen as the chief ministerial candidate will be the key-host to the prime minister who will launch AIIMS project in the town, beside launching two other central projects – IIIT at Una and Steel Plant at Kandrori in Kangra district. The BJP is expecting the prime minister to announce some more projects in the poll bound state on Tuesday.

All eyes will be on Modi as it is to be seen whether he declares BJP’s chief ministerial face for the polls or not. Till now former chief minister PK Dhumal and Nadda are seen running close even when none of them have been openly given any indication despite BJP leaders asking the party to name chief ministerial candidate to boost party’s prospects.

The launch of the three projects will also be attended by Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and Governor Acharya Devvrat at Indoor sprots complex to the HPCA Cricket Stadium—where Prime Minister’s choppers will land around 12.30 noon. Most interesting feature of the event will be Chief Minister‘s presence close to the rally venue. The officials have manage arrangements for him at nearby sports hostel to listen the prime minister’s speech.

Nadda on Monday took a round of the venue with BJP leaders and held discussions with senior civil and police officers. “The rally is going to be BJP’s last jolt to the corrupt Congress government. Same time the people of Himachal want to thank Prime Minister Modi for giving us AIIMS Bilaspur. This medical institute will prove to be a new milestone in the field of medical science,” Nadda said.

“No other prime minister has ever given such a huge institution to Himachal,” Dhumal said.

