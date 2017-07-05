‘All Delhi traders yet to come on board GST network’

While ALL traders in Chandigarh have migrated to the GSTN platform, Delhi traders are yet to fully switch to the Goods and Services Tax, according to government sources. The impact of the GST implementation is being monitored at the highest level.

Government sources said of the total 4,11,106 registered dealers in Delhi, the provisional Goods and Services Tax Network ID was issued to 4,01,190 dealers, who have three months to migrate to the platform and obtain final registration. As many as 3.04 lakh Delhi traders have reportedly already migrated to the GSTN platform.

Sources in the government tasked with the implementation of GST said that there has been smooth migration to GST in Delhi, Chandigarh, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Lakshadweep. They added that no report regarding protests or strikes or any incidence of GST profiteering has been received from these states and Union Territories.

