‘All commoners are not terrorists’: Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee Mamata Banerjee

Following the Centre’s submission to the Supreme Court that Rohingya refugees living in India pose a threat to national security and that some of them have a militant background, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said all Rohingyas were not terrorists.

“The Centre has asked our government to make a list of Rohingyas (who have crossed the border and entered the state) for deportation. I feel that all commoners are not terrorists. There might be some terrorists in that community who should be considered terrorists. But they must not be confused with commoners. There is a difference between them,” Mamata said at the state secretariat on Monday.

The central government has said there were at least 40,000 Rohingyas living in India. “There are some good people and some bad people in every community. We cannot compromise with any terrorist activities. If there are any terrorists, the government will take action against them. But the commoner must not suffer. If the commoner suffers, then humanity suffers,” the Chief Minister said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App