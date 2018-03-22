Presents Latest News
All CCTVs were off during Jayalalithaa’s hospitalisation: Apollo chairman Prathap Reddy

J Jayalalithaa was admitted to the Apollo Hospital on September 22, 2016 and passed away on December 5, 2016.

jayalalithaa death controversy Supporters pay tribute to former AIADMK supremo and chief minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)
During the 75-day hospitalisation of former AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa, all CCTVs cameras were switched off as she was the only patient in ICU, said Apollo Hospitals Chairman Prathap C Reddy on Thursday. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a press conference of the Apollo International Colorectal Symposium 2018 in Chennai, Reddy said that the hospital had submitted all relevant documents to the Justice A Arumughaswamy Commission, which is probing Jayalalithaa’s hospitalisation and death.

“Unfortunately they (CCTVs) were switched off. Jayalalithaa got admitted and one ICU was completely occupied only by her. So they removed the footage because they did not want everyone to be watching,” Reddy said.

The remarks come after jailed AIADMK leader Sasikala, in an affidavit to the commission last week, said the former chief minister had refused to go to the hospital after she collapsed in the washroom of her Chennai home on September 22, 2016. Sasikala has also said that Jayalalithaa was videographed in a lucid state four times in hospital and senior AIADMK leaders, including O Panneerselvam and M Thambidurai, met her. However, both leaders have said they were denied access to Jayalalithaa in her three months in hospital.

Jayalalithaa was admitted to the hospital on September 22, 2016. She suffered a cardiac arrest on December 4 and was declared dead the following day.

  1. Raghunath Phadnis
    Mar 22, 2018 at 5:51 pm
    This is totally undemocratic .
    (0)(0)
    Reply
      1. R
        RJ
        Mar 22, 2018 at 5:33 pm
        Jayalalita was murdered by those around her. Apollo hospital appears to be an accomplice, perhaps under duress. Either way, Apollo must be held accountable for its role in Jayalalita's murder.
        (5)(0)
        Reply
        1. A
          ashok
          Mar 22, 2018 at 5:28 pm
          That amounts to suppression of important information, possibly even a criminal act. It lends credence to the widely held belief that at no stage during her ten week hospitalisation was Ms Jayalalithaa, who continued to serve as CM of an important state, in possession of her mental faculties. The Madras High Court ought to have intervened.
          (3)(0)
          Reply
          1. Sriram Kalpathi
            Mar 22, 2018 at 5:19 pm
            There is definitely a conspiracy and Jayalalita must have felt helpless at the hands of conspirators. Money stinks and several dirty strategies by the conspirators must have prevented her from walking out of the hospital back home.
            (4)(0)
            Reply
            1. Load More Comments
