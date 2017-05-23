All cabs in capital must have speed governors: Delhi government

The Delhi government transport department has made it mandatory for taxis and cabs operating in the capital to install speed governors. Taxi unions, however, said the installation will be expensive and promised to go on protest.

The decision comes after a recent notification of the Union road transport ministry, which mandated the installation of speed governors in commercial vehicles. A speed governor is an instrument that limits the top speed of a vehicle. The move is intended to reduce road accidents by limiting the maximum speed of taxis and cabs at 80 kmph. According to a Delhi Traffic Police data, 1,622 and 1,671 people were killed in 2015 and 2014, respectively, in road accidents in the city, while over 16,000 people were injured. This would also apply to Ola and Uber.

Taxi unions threatened to protest if the decision was not rolled back. Rajender Soni, general secretary of Delhi Pradesh Taxi Union, said, “A speed governor is installed at a cost of around Rs 10,000. If the decision is not withdrawn, taxi drivers will launch a series of protests against the Delhi government and the Centre.”

The Delhi government, however, maintained that the issue was out of their hands. “The order has come from the Centre and we have been asked to implement it. However, if the taxi unions have grouses, it should be taken up by the Centre. The city transport department has made installation of speed governors in cabs and taxis mandatory following the Union transport ministry’s recent notification,” an official said.

