All arrangements in place for a smooth Amarnath Yatra: Rajiv R Bhatnagar

All necessary security arrangements have been put in place to ensure a smooth conduct of the annual Amarnath Yatra which commences on June 29, Director General, CRPF, Rajiv R Bhatnagar, said on Friday. He said whatever additional paramilitary personnel were required have been brought in and “all the arrangements have been done” for the Yatra which concludes on August 7.

“Sixty-five additional companies have come here from our side (CRPF), and nearly 200 additional companies (of all security forces) in total are being deployed,” he said. Bhatnagar told reporters, “Meetings with the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board, local administration have been done and all the security arrangements, whether on the yatra route, base camp or (for paying) obeisance at the cave shrine, have been made.”

The CRPF DG was in Srinagar to attend the launch ceremony of a helpline for the citizens of the Valley- ‘Madadgaar’. The helpline was inaugurated by Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra. Bhatnagar said the helpline has been started primarily for the citizens of J-K, but it would also cater to the tourists visiting the Valley. “The main purpose is that it is a direct connection between any person, who is in trouble, to the CRPF and through the CRPF, as we have our own all-India network, we will contact the agencies which may be required to be contacted for whatever help is required and we should be providing it on all-India basis.

“It is a toll free number and anyone can call from anywhere,” he said. Asked whether there were any specific intelligence inputs about threats to the pilgrimage, the CRPF DG said any challenge would be met.

“Arrangements are being done to meet security challenges. We (security agencies) are doing arrangements by coordinating with each other and keeping in view whatever information, intelligence inputs we have,” he said. He said the CRPF faces many challenges in the state but it is well prepared and motivated to meet them. He said the paramilitary force tackles the law and order problems with patience and minimum use of force.

“Whatever security threat assessments are, we with all other agencies including police, army or others, are working in good coordination to prepare strategy to meet these challenges,” he said.

