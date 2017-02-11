All are equal as almighty dwells in everybody: Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, in new uniform, addresses on the occasion. (Express archive photo) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, in new uniform, addresses on the occasion. (Express archive photo)

RSS sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said all humans are equal and be respected as god dwells in everybody. “India is known (for the belief) that God dwells in every human…No one is superior or inferior. Don’t discriminate and don’t think yourself small in front of anybody,” Bhagwat told a gathering organised by Sangh in Bhopal on the birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas, a mystic poet-sant of Bhakti movement in the 15th century.

He called upon people to work religiously and to serve humanity for joy and self satisfaction.

“Always think of working hard and progressing and don’t look down upon any work (trade),” he said advocating for casteless society and social harmony.

“All are brothers. Forget (caste) discrimination. Those who are well off should bent a little and extend their hand to the people in need, who too should rise to the occasion,” he said.

“Mutual cooperation can lead us ahead. This was Sant Ravidas’ message,” Bhagwat added.