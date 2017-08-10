All accused acquitted in Hyderabad suicide blast case

A Special Investigation Team claimed that Harkatul Jihad-e-Islami (HUJI) of Bangladesh was involved in the blast. A Special Investigation Team claimed that Harkatul Jihad-e-Islami (HUJI) of Bangladesh was involved in the blast.

A court on Thursday acquitted all the 10 accused in a case relating to a suicide bomb blast at a police building here in 2005. The Metropolitan Sessions Court acquitted them due to lack of evidence. A Home Guard was killed and another injured when a suicide bomber from Bangladesh blew himself up at the Task Force office in the high-security Begumpet area on October 12, 2005.

A Special Investigation Team claimed that Harkatul Jihad-e-Islami (HUJI) of Bangladesh was involved in the blast. The suicide bomber was identified as HUJI activist Dalin. The SIT arrested Mohammed Abdul Zahid, Abdul Kaleem, Shakeel, Syed Haji, Ajmal Ali Khan, Azmat Ali, Mahmood Baroodwala, Shaik Abdul Khaja, Nafees Biswas and Bilaluddin, a Bangladeshi citizen, and filed chargesheets against them.

The SIT also claimed that the masterminds behind the attack, Mohammed Abdul Shahid alias Bilal and Gulam Yazdani, were killed in Pakistan and New Delhi respectively. Abdul Azeem, counsel for the accused, told reporters that the court acquitted the accused as the prosecution failed to provide evidence.

The defence counsel said the prosecution’s case was entirely dependent on the confession statements made before the SIT and circumstantial evidence. He said the police arrested the accused without any proof against them.

