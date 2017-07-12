All 346 police stations in Assam will become citizen friendly

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal emphasised on the need for providing soft-skill training to the police personnel to promote their humane face. (File/Photo) Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal emphasised on the need for providing soft-skill training to the police personnel to promote their humane face. (File/Photo)

The Mission for Overall Improvement of Thana for Responsive Image (MOITRI) on Wednesday decided that all 346 police stations in Assam will be restructured in order to make them centres for citizen friendly policing. The decision was taken by the first governing body meeting of MOITRI. It was chaired by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. The meeting also took stock of the status of implementation of MOITRI launched in 2016 and advocated for reorienting policing in the state by rebuilding and strengthening the relationship between police and citizens.

MOITRI has envisaged changing the police stations with facilities such as reception and waiting lounge, video-conference system, separate women and children cell, separate entry for them, toilets, adequate drinking water facility and boundary wall.

The chief minister also emphasised on the need for providing soft-skill training to the police personnel to promote their humane face.

Sonowal also advised to make the police stations more eco-friendly and to deck them up with appropriate landscaping and trees.

Under MOITRI police stations in the state have been categorised into Metro, Town and Rural.

They will be restructured and refurbished in two phases.

In the first phase 73 police stations have been shortlisted to make them citizen friendly and an exhaustive plan has been drawn for implementing the system.

In the second phase all the remaining police stations would be covered.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App