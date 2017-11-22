All 16 crew of SCI Ratna safe, says Shipping Corporation of India

All the 16 shipboard personnel who were on board the vessel have been rescued and are safe. Representational Image All the 16 shipboard personnel who were on board the vessel have been rescued and are safe. Representational Image

The entire crew of 16 people on-board the ‘SCI Ratna’ offshore supply vessel, which sank off the Mumbai coast on Tuesday, is safe and investigations are underway, Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) said on Wednesday, reports PTI.

SCI-Ratna sank 96 nautical miles off the coast of Mumbai last evening, it said. “All the 16 shipboard personnel who were on board the vessel have been rescued and are safe,” SCI said in a BSE filing on Wednesday.

“The probable reason of sinking of vessel is ingress of water in the engine room. The actual cause is yet to be ascertained and is being investigated,” it added. Director General of Shipping, Malini Shankar said on Tuesday that the crew have been rescued.

SCI chairman Anoop Sharma has said all the crew members were immediately rescued by another vessel operating in the vicinity. He said the SCI Ratna was contracted with the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) to support its oil exploration operations at the Bombay High.

As per trade websites, the 2,039-tonne ship was built in 2011 and was 64 metres long.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App