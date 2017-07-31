Alipurduar: Clash between Gorkhaland supporters, cops; several hurt

The clash on Sunday comes a day after protesters clashed with police at Sukna. (Source: PTI Photo) The clash on Sunday comes a day after protesters clashed with police at Sukna. (Source: PTI Photo)

A clash broke out between Gorkhaland supporters and police during a global Gorkhaland march at Jaigaon in Alipurduar on Sunday, leaving several people and police officers injured. According to GJM leaders, the clash occurred for around five hours after activists were stopped from rallying in Jaigaon. “We had a global march for Gorkhaland today in all countries where there are Gorkhas. In Jaigaon, apart from march, a relay hunger strike was organised. Police tried breaking this hunger strike. Thereafter, there were clashes between police and our people. Five people were injured… GJM workers have informed us 25 people have been arrested. I believe things are under control now…” Tamang told The Indian Express. The clash on Sunday comes a day after protesters clashed with police at Sukna.

Meanwhile, the authorities of North Point School in Darjeeling have decided to shift their Class X and Class XII to Siliguri in a bid to complete the syllabus ahead of the 2018 board examinations.

“We have decided to shift Class X and Class XII of ICSE and ISC to Siliguri, and asked all our students to report from August 1. We have our own house in Siliguri, and classes will be held there,” said a school official.

Director of Himali Boarding School, Robindra Subba, on his Facebook page said the administrations of two other schools, besides his own, will await outcome of a Gorkhaland Movement Coordination Committee meeting in New Delhi on August 1 before making a decision.

