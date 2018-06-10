Alipore jail doctor held for ‘supplying drugs to inmates’

The accused doctor on way to Alipore court Saturday. (Express Photo) The accused doctor on way to Alipore court Saturday. (Express Photo)

A doctor working at Alipore jail in Kolkata was arrested on Friday night for allegedly supplying drugs to inmates. Sources in the police said Dr Amitava Chowdhary, who has been working at the jail for the last 10 years, was arrested from the prison premises.

Besides drugs, the accused used to also supply mobile phones to the inmates, they said. “Prima facie, Dr Chowdhary used to make a lot of money by selling the contraband to jail inmates,” said an officer of Alipore police station. Police have seized 4 kg marijuana, liquor bottles, 35 mobile phones, chargers and Rs 1.46 lakh from the doctor. The cash seized was the money he got after selling the contraband to the inmates, police sources said.

State correctional administration minister Ujjal Biswas said jail staffers are now under scrutiny too. “We have intensified checking (at the jail). This doctor could be just a small link to a racket. Police will go to the bottom of it. It is likely that a section of prison employees are involved too,” he said.

Chowdhary was produced in a court on Saturday, which remanded him in police custody till Monday, police sources said. Both Kolkata Police and the state Prison Department have started separate probes into the matter.

