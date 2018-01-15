Alipore central correctional home: Three Bangladeshi inmates flee, warders suspended

Officers of Alipore Police Station and detective department of Kolkata Police rushed to the home and used sniffer dogs as part of the investigation. (Representational Image) Officers of Alipore Police Station and detective department of Kolkata Police rushed to the home and used sniffer dogs as part of the investigation. (Representational Image)

Three undertrial Bangladeshi inmates on Sunday escaped from Alipore Central Correctional Home in south Kolkata, where they were lodged for the last three years. Three warders of the home were suspended following the incident. A departmental inquiry has also been initiated into the matter, state correctional services minister Ujjal Biswas told The Indian Express.

The inmates — Farooq Howladar, Iman Chaudhuri and Firdous Shiekh — were lodged at the home for various offences. As per jail authorities, Farooq was arrested in 2013 under the Arms Act, while Iman was held in 2014 in connection with a kidnapping case. Firdous was arrested in a robbery case in the same year, they added.

The trio, lodged at ward No. 7 along with other inmates, were found missing this morning during routine counting of heads. “We came to know about the escape when the counting of head was completed,” said a senior jail official on condition of anonymity.

Officers of Alipore Police Station and detective department of Kolkata Police rushed to the home and used sniffer dogs as part of the investigation.

Minister Biswas said preliminary probe revealed that there was negligence on part of the warders. “We immediately took action and suspended three warders. We have also ordered a departmental inquiry and action will be taken against those whose negligence resulted in the incident,” he told The Indian Express.

According to a senior police officer, the inmates used bed sheets, shawls and tree twigs to make a makeshift ladder and used it to scale the huge boundary walls. “Shawls were distributed among prisoners in Alipore jail on December 25,” the officer added.

The trio also gave sweets laced with sedatives to fellow inmates to tranquilise them. They used hacksaw blade to break iron grills and fled around 5 am. Sources said that guards at the home and in one of the watchtowers were sleeping when the incident took place.

“We have circulated photographs of the prisoners at every police station in the state and most importantly in Indo-Bangladesh border area as they would try to escape into the neighbouring country,” the police officer added.

