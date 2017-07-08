Forensic tests reveal Jharkhand lynch victim was carrying beef: Police

Alimuddin Ansari Alimuddin Ansari

A week after a meat trader accused of carrying beef was allegedly lynched by a mob in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district, Superintendent of Police (SP), Kishore Kaushal, on Saturday said the forensic tests revealed that the victim was carrying beef, as reported by PTI. The man in his mid-30s, identified as Alimuddin Ansari, from the Giddi area of Ramgarh had succumbed to his injuries on June 30, after he was assaulted by at least 10 men. The sale of beef is banned in the state.

The mob had intercepted his van carrying “cattle meat”, Jharkhand Police had said. They said the attack was linked to a dispute the trader had with the group, which had been extorting money from him over a period of time. After assaulting Ansari, the attackers also set his vehicle ablaze, said police. Heavy security had been deployed in the area to maintain calm. Ansari was rushed to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi, where he succumbed to injuries later in the day.

Earlier this week, two of the main accused in the lynching surrendered before the Ramgarh district court. The men, identified as Deepak Mishra and Chhotu Verma, are reported to be prominent members of the local Gau Raksha Samiti. Police said they were among those who had “executed” the attack. The victim’s family members had named 12 persons in their police complaint and claimed that some were linked to the local cow protection group and the Hindutva outfit.

To a query, the SP said Ansari himself had a criminal background. He was an accused in the killing of a child and a case of theft. Meanwhile, the police have arrested two more persons in connection with Ansari’s lynching, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 12.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd