Aligarh: Woman staves off molestation attempt, attacked with acid

A 20-year-old woman who staved off a molestation attempt was grievously injured when the accused threw acid on her in Iglas township in Aligarh, the police said Friday. Eight others including the family members of the victim were also injured in the acid attack yesterday as they rushed to her rescue, they police said.

Circle officer of Iglas Alok Singh today said after the woman thwarted an attempt to molest her, the accused, Tilak Singh, returned to the spot along with four others and threw acid on her. When the girl raised an alarm, her family members and others who rushed to her rescue, but they too were injured by acid, he said.

Four of the victims, including the girl who suffered serious burn injuries, have been admitted in the district’s Malkhan Singh hospital, the police officer said. The accused are on the run and efforts are on to nab them, Singh said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App