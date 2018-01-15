Woman killed as she refused to marry as per family’s choice; brother killed her say cops

A 23-year-old man killed his younger sister in Aligarh on Saturday after she refused to marry her family’s choice of groom and said she was in love with a youth from their locality.

Nasir Razzak was arrested Saturday, after an FIR was lodged against him on the basis of a complaint by his mother. A country-made pistol —allegedly used to kill his sister Rani (19) — was seized.

“The accused killed his sister after they got into an argument over her relations with a boy of the same locality. He shot her with a country-made pistol that he had in his possession illegally. No one was present in the house at the time as the mother was out for some work. Their father had died around 6-7 years ago,” said Sanjeev Dixit, circle officer, Aligarh Civil Lines.

“On hearing the gunshot, a police response vehicle (PRV), which was nearby, reached the house and arrested the brother while he was trying to run away,” Dixit said.

“Rani was in love with one Asif (21) of the same locality. When her family came to know about this, they fixed her marriage with a boy in Hathras. On Thursday, she ran away to Noida with Asif. Nasir brought her back from Noida on Saturday. Back at home, they got into an argument,” said Dinesh Kumar, senior sub-inspector incharge of Quarsi police station. “Rani said if they won’t let her marry according to her choice, then he should kill her. Nasir took out his pistol and shot her,” Kumar said.

