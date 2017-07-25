Aligarh village head wants plot declared as ‘enemy property’, SDM investigates

An inquiry has been ordered into a complaint filed by a village head from Aligarh district demanding that the state government acquire a plot of farming land — left by a family which shifted to Pakistan after Partition — under the Enemy Property Act. He has also asked the government to slap a fine on the family’s relatives, who have allegedly been using the land.

A sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) has been probing the complaint submitted by Sunil Kumar, head of Veerpur Chhabeelgarhi village. The land was owned by Masarrat Ali Khan, and his elder brother Sharafat Ali Khan’s family had been using the plot for over five decades, claimed Kumar.

Kumar had submitted his complaint to Additional District Magistrate (ADM), Aligarh, Ram Niwas Sharma, last month, requesting that the “70 bighas” plot be classified as ‘enemy property’. “As per my information, Masarrat Ali had left India sometime close to 1950. I have also scanned the revenue records to find his address mentioned as Pakistan. Only then did I submit an application with the ADM requesting him to attach the property under the Enemy Property Act.” Sharma said the SDM of Kol area, Pankaj Verma, was asked to submit a report after investigation.

Verma then directed revenue clerk Yogesh Kumar Verma to collect details about the land from the revenue department and also record statements of the residents of Veerpur Chabeelgarhi village. “The land in question is around 70 bighas and I have recorded statements of 50 residents of Chabeelgarhi village, besides collecting details regarding the property from revenue records. Locals claim that Masarrat Ali Khan Ali, along with his family, had left for Pakistan in the 1960s, leaving behind his share of ancestral property,” said Yogesh Kumar.

He added, “As per revenue record, during chakbandi (routine procedure of measurement of farmland in villages by the revenue department) in 1964, ownership of the land was in the name of Masarrat Ali and his address was mentioned as Veerpur Chabeelgarhi village. However, in 1978, then revenue officials changed Masarrat Ali’s address and mentioned the same as Pakistan. I have recommended that the land be declared as enemy property. The report was sent to SDM two days ago.”

Yogesh Kumar said that at present, the plot is in possession of Sharafat Ali Khan, who is in his 80s. The SDM said he has not seen the report so far.

Sharafat Ali’s son, Saifi claimed, “My uncle Masarrat Ali had left for Pakistan along with his wife and three children in the 1980s. He was doing a private job in Karachi and is now retired. He had given the power of attorney of his share in the ancestral property to another uncle of mine, Rifaqat Ali, who lives in Delhi. We are doing farming on my uncle Masarrat’s land.”

