Aligarh: Tension over minaret construction

Police on Saturday said the situation in Phool Chowk area of Aligarh city was returning to normal after a night of violence.

According to police, tensions rose on Friday night soon after objections were raised against the construction of a minaret at a local mosque. No casualties were reported and an FIR was lodged against those who indulged in rioting.

According to police, Rajkumar Verma, a jeweller and resident, on Friday objected to the construction claiming it would hamper any future extension of his house. A group of jewellers arrived and they raised the issue with the management of the mosque. Police then arrived at the scene.

Station House Officer of Kotwali police station Javed Khan that both sides resolved the issue with the mosque management agreeing to reduce the size of the minaret. However, some people suddenly started pelting bricks and stones.

With the situation fast turning violent, additional force was called in and police used tear gas and rubber bullets to chase the youths away, according to Khan. Subsequently, Rapid Action Force (RAF) was deployed in

the area.

Khan said the situation was soon brought under control and the situation had improved on Saturday. He said an FIR was lodged against unidentified persons for rioting on the basis of a police complaint. Further action would be taken after investigation, he added.

Aligarh BJP MLA Sanjeev Raja, who arrived at the scene on Friday night with the situation under control, said, “Any construction which causes rift in the society cannot be allowed without permission from authorities. Any new construction has to be approved by the development authority but it was not done in this case. Any such illegal construction will be removed. There is an attempt being made across UP by some in the Opposition to defame Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath through causing such incidents.”

