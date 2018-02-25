Aligarh Muslim University students: No RSS man with Kovind

THE STUDENTS’ union of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has threatened the university authorities of serious consequences if anyone with “RSS ideology” attend its March 7 convocation ceremony, where President Ram Nath Kovind is the chief guest.
In a letter to AMU Vice-Chancellor Tariq Mansoor, union secretary Mohammad Fahad has referred to a statement by Kovind in 2010, when he was a BJP leader. Addressing media, Kovind had sought that the Justice Ranganath Misra Commission, which had recommended inclusion of Muslim and Christian converts among Scheduled Castes, be “scrapped”. Asked how Sikh Dalits could enjoy the quota privilege in the same category, Kovind had said: “Islam and Christianity are alien to the nation.”
In a letter, Fahad has said: “The statement made by Ram Nath Kovind against minorities is still in the mind of AMU students. Despite this, the student union respects the post of the President and welcomes him to the convocation ceremony. We also remind him that he is no more a member of RSS or BJP, but President to 1.25 crore people… He should maintain dignity of the post.”
“Also, we warn the AMU administration that if it invites any RSS man along with the President, it should be ready to face consequences. This university will not tolerate any RSS man, (those who demolished) Babri Masjid or Gandhi’s killers on its premises,” he added.
Student union president Maskoor Ahmad Usmani said they will not let any politician enter AMU. “In 2010, Kovindji gave a statement saying that Muslims and Christians are aliens in this country. It had hurt our feelings. He was a political person then, but now he is the President and the visitor of the university. We welcome him. But we would not let any other political person enter the university… no matter from which political party,” he added.
M Shafey Kidwai, AMU member in-charge of public relation said only the President has been invited for the convocation. “In a letter to the V-C, the union secretary has said that no one from the RSS of BJP should be invited, otherwise, they would stage protest. But we have only invited the President… this is above any political activity… After a gap of 32 years, a President is coming here, it a big moment for us,” he said.
He said, “If anyone comes as part of the convoy, we cannot intervene.” Aligarh SSP Rajesh Kumar Pandey said he has spoken to the V-C and stern action will be taken against those who would try to disturb law and order during the President’s visit.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Feb 25, 2018 at 7:17 amTill 1930s Scheduled Castes were not considered Hindus by the act of Untouchability. When Scheduled Castes were not part of Hinduism, and outcastes, How can SCs be forced to be part of Hinduism only? Do they lose their fundamental rights?Reply
- Feb 25, 2018 at 6:13 amIslam and Christianity claim that they are egalitarian religions that have no caste system, so it stands to reason that there is no such thing as "muslim dalit" or a "christian dalit". If Indian christians and muslims claim that they follow the caste system too, then why should they be called the minority community, when they are just the same as the hindu society? Utterly devious losers, these people in the Indian muslim and christian community who pretend to belong to a "better and civilized religion" but still want all the benefits availed by victims of the "hindu caste system".Reply
- Feb 25, 2018 at 7:20 amHIndutva terrorist. The benefits given to SCs is not because of Hinduism, but because of B R Ambedkar and other Dalit fighters. Stop your Hindu terror and condescending behaviour towards Dalits. Does it mean that because pseudo-Hindus oppressed Dalits for centuries, they get a RIGHT To continue their oppression further? Stop your RSS Brahminical TerrorReply
- Feb 25, 2018 at 6:10 amThe bigotry of Indian muslims, especially the educated ones, shines through. They will always have a lame excuse for excluding hindus from their midst, and usually blame the victim while they are at it too. RSS was not responsible for breaking up the babri masjid, but this bigoted loser in AMU has no qualms about blaming all shades of hindus. Why can't hindus then refer to all muslims as a bunch is terrorist scumbags -- equal opportunity generalization should be ok then, but the measure of these AMU bigots.Reply
- Feb 25, 2018 at 7:23 amHindutva Saffron Taliban Terrorist. It was the Hindu Terrorists BJP, RSS, VHP which was responsible for the demolition of Babri Masjid. Do you think that Supreme Court of India will pass a favourable verdict on the le suit of Babri Masjid? Wait for the Supreme Court of India verdict. Stop terrorising India with Hindu terrorReply