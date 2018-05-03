AMU Jinnah portrait row LIVE Updates: No question of celebrating Jinnah in India, says Yogi Adityanath

AMU Jinnah portrait row LIVE Updates: Outside the AMU campus on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Manoj Aligadi) AMU Jinnah portrait row LIVE Updates: Outside the AMU campus on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Manoj Aligadi)

Following the clashes over portrait of Mohammad Ali Jinnah in the student union hall, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) authorities will address a press conference on Thursday to clear the air over the controversy that has gripped the institution. Over two dozen people were injured when AMU students clashed with police on Wednesday as the cops prevented a march against an attempt by RSS activists to storm into the campus.

On Thursday, policemen in large numbers and a RAF contingent were deployed near the AMU campus’ Baab-e-Syed gate to maintain law and order even as students began an indefinite dharna demanding action against the protestors. The whole controvery erupted after Lok Sabha MP from Aligarh Satish Gautam wrote to the institute’s vice-chancellor, questioning the presence of a portrait of Muhammad Ali Jinnah in the university students’ union office.