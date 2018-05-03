AMU Jinnah portrait row LIVE Updates: No question of celebrating Jinnah in India, says Yogi Adityanath

Following the clashes over portrait of Mohammad Ali Jinnah in the student union hall, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) authorities will address a press conference on Thursday to clear the air over the controversy that has gripped the institution. Over two dozen people were injured when AMU students clashed with police on Wednesday as the cops prevented a march against an attempt by RSS activists to storm into the campus.
On Thursday, policemen in large numbers and a RAF contingent were deployed near the AMU campus’ Baab-e-Syed gate to maintain law and order even as students began an indefinite dharna demanding action against the protestors. The whole controvery erupted after Lok Sabha MP from Aligarh Satish Gautam wrote to the institute’s vice-chancellor, questioning the presence of a portrait of Muhammad Ali Jinnah in the university students’ union office.
Highlights
AMU students begin indefinite dharna
AMU students on Thursday sat on an indefinite dharna demanding action against the protestors (activists of RSS affiliate Hindu Jagran Manch) who tried to storm into the campus to remove Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s portrait from AMU Students Union hall. The AMU Students' Union alleged violence on the campus was a 'deliberate and pre-planned attempt' to attack former vice-president Hamid Ansari, who was at that time barely 100 metres away at the university guest house, from where the violence erupted.
Speaking to a news channel, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said there was no question of celebrating Jinnah in India. "There’s no question of celebrating Jinnah in India. Seems the AMU Jinnah photo might be coming off for good," the the nnews channel quoted Adityanath as saying.
Manwhile, veteran lyricist-screenwriter Javed Akhtar waded into the row on Thursday, saying it was “shameful” that the portrait of Muhammad Ali Jinnah was put up in Aligarh Muslim University but people, who were protesting against it, should also oppose the “temples made to honour Nathuram Godse”.
The AMU Students' Union, in a statement, asked the police to take action against the miscreants who "tried to target former vice-president Hamid Ansari". "Our protest will continue indefinitely till the police takes action against those who were actually targeting the former vice president who had come to the AMU where he was to be granted a life membership of the Students' Union," AMUSU said. President, AMUSU, Mashkoor Ahmad Usmani, who was also injured in the police lathicharge, said the students would approach the National Human Right Commission "with the help of all secular organisations of the country" if all doors to justice wer closed by the state government.
Here is a quick roundup of the incidents that have happened since Lok Sabha MP from Aligarh Satish Gautam wrote to AMU vice-chancellor Tariq Mansoor on Monday, questioning the presence of a portrait of Muhammad Ali Jinnah in students’ union office. On Wednesday, AMU students planned a protest march against an attempt by activists of RSS affiliate Hindu Jagran Manch to storm into the campus earlier in the day to remove Jinnah’s portrait. However, a clash between the police and students ensued, in which 12 people were injured. The police resorted to cane-charge and tear gas shelling to disperse the students. The events forced cancellation of a function to confer AMU Students Union’s life membership on former Vice-President Hamid Ansari.
AMU students on Thursday sat on an indefinite dharna demanding action against the protestors (activists of RSS affiliate Hindu Jagran Manch) who tried to storm into the campus to remove Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s portrait from AMU Students Union hall. The AMU Students' Union alleged violence on the campus was a 'deliberate and pre-planned attempt' to attack former vice-president Hamid Ansari, who was at that time barely 100 metres away at the university guest house, from where the violence erupted.