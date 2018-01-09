Aligarh Muslim University expels student from Kashmir over ‘militant link’

AMU Proctor M Mohsin Khan said that since Wani breached the AMU Students’ Conduct and Discipline Rules-1985 AMU Proctor M Mohsin Khan said that since Wani breached the AMU Students’ Conduct and Discipline Rules-1985

ALIGARH Muslim University (AMU) on Monday expelled Mannan Wani, a research scholar from Kashmir, after a photograph appeared on social media showing him holding a grenade launcher and a message claiming that he has joined militancy.

While the university ordered an inquiry into Wani’s activities on the campus, Aligarh police sealed his room in AMU’s Habib Hall (hostel) on Monday after seizing some documents.

Also Read: Kashmir research scholar ‘joins Hizbul’, family says lost contact after new year

Wani, son of Bashir Ahmad Wani, joined the Hizbul Mujahideen on January 5, states the message in the photograph that appeared on Facebook and WhatsApp. AMU Proctor M Mohsin Khan said that since Wani breached the AMU Students’ Conduct and Discipline Rules-1985, the matter was placed before Vice-Chancellor Tariq Mansoor. “Taking into account the gravity of the offence, the V-C ordered that Wani be expelled with immediate effect till pending inquiry… The university campus and its institutions are also now out of bounds for Wani.”

He said Wani joined AMU in the 2012-13 for MSc in Geology. After completing the course, he enrolled for MPhil in 2014. “He was currently pursuing his PhD in applied geology,” said Khan. University PRO Omar Peerzada said: “Wani was last seen at his department on January 2. The hostel staff informed that Wani stopped eating in the dining hall four to five days before he left.” He added, “His roommate never complained against him.” Hailing from Kupwara, Wani used to stay in room 237 of Habib Hall. On Monday, a police team, along with AMU officials, searched the room. “The operation has been videographed. We have seized books, diaries and some other items,” Aligarh SSP Rajesh Kumar Pandey said.

SP (City) Atul Srivastava said that Wani’s roommate Muzammil — also from Kashmir and pursuing MSc — had gone to his native place four months ago and is yet to return. “AMU authorities do not why,” he said, adding that some documents in Urdu were found in the room.

The Proctor said the university has set “up a comprehensive inquiry into the entire matter” and is beefing up security in AMU hostels. “The university will conduct surprise checks in hostels at night to ensure that no external elements, including expelled students, are taking shelter,” said Khan.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App