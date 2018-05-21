Aligarh: College students protest installation of CCTV cameras in men’s loo

CCTV cameras installed in men’s toilets of Dharam Samaj Degree College in Aligarh (Source: ANI Twitter) CCTV cameras installed in men’s toilets of Dharam Samaj Degree College in Aligarh (Source: ANI Twitter)

Students of Dharam Samaj Degree College in Aligarh are up in arms against the college management’s decision of installing CCTV cameras in the men’s toilet, ANI has reported.

The students deemed the move as ”unacceptable” and said they will take legal action against the authorities if the cameras were not removed immediately. While the college authorities, on the other hand, contended that security cameras have been placed to discourage acts of cheating inside the washrooms.

Talking to ANI, principal of Dharam Samaj Degree College, Dr Hem Prakash on Monday said, “CCTVs have been installed to reduce cheating. Students used to hide chits in their clothes. This is no invasion in privacy and there is no need to protest.” He also added that three toilets of the college have CCTV cameras installed in them.

