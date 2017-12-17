Aligarh: 20 people booked for ‘assaulting’ BSP corporator 

The BSP corporator was earlier booked after he insisted on oath in Urdu The BSP corporator was earlier booked after he insisted on oath in Urdu

Three days after a BSP corporator allegedly lodged a police complaint claiming that a group of persons, who were raising pro-BJP slogans, tried to kill him soon after he took oath in Urdu at Aligarh Municipal Corporation, the police on Friday booked 15 to 20 unidentified people after reportedly asking Musharraf Hussain Mahzar to revise his complaint.

On Wednesday, Mahzar was booked for allegedly trying to disturb communal harmony, a day after BJP corporator Pushpendra Jadaun lodged a complaint against him. Jadaun had alleged that as Mahzar took oath, some Muslim corporators raised religious slogans. The same day, Mahzar claimed to have filed a police complaint alleging he was attacked, but no FIR was lodged.

According to Mahzar’s complaint, as he and his two friends were leaving after the oath ceremony, around 15 to 20 people — raising slogans of ‘BJP zindabad’ and ‘Jai Shri Ram’ — started beating them up. “…police officers present at the ceremony rescued us, the assailants escaped while threatening to kill us… I had also mentioned in my complaint that Rs 11,300 was missing from my pocket… The police asked me to remove this from the complaint,” Mahzar said.

Banna Devi police SHO Jitendra Singh said, “I received first complaint on Thursday night and an FIR was lodged later… The matter is political and we are trying to identify those involved in the attack by scanning the video footage.”

