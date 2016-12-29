Alienation of any segment of country’s citizens not healthy, says Hamid Ansari

Vice-President Hamid Ansari. Vice-President Hamid Ansari.

Vice-President Hamid Ansari on Wednesday underlined the need for India and Pakistan to resolve their outstanding areas of disagreement and be accommodative. He added that alienation of any segment of the country’s citizens did not augur well for the nation. “The practical approach would be to make haste slowly, to be accommodative rather than exclusionary so that negative perceptions are allowed to fade away. Political commitment and modalities have to surface to resolve outstanding areas of disagreement. Foremost amongst these is what the Simla Agreement of 1972 called ‘a final settlement of Jammu and Kashmir’,” said Ansari, addressing a gathering at Mumbai University after releasing a book written by Observer Research Foundation’s Sudheendra Kulkarni on India-Pakistan-Bangladesh confederation.

The vice-president said the domestic dimensions of this issue as well as trans-LoC incursions have been in news of late. “The state is doing all that is necessary to confront and repel terrorism. The state also has a duty to ensure the rights and dignity of our citizens are respected and ensured, and shortcomings effectively addressed. Alienation of any segment of the citizen body within our land does not contribute to the overall health of the republic,” said Ansari.

He said a beginning has to be made in regional cooperation with a focus on human security problems, movement of people and trade without unreasonable restrictions. “The common traits in cultural traditions and historical narratives need to be transmitted to a younger generation through conscious promotion rather than studied prevention of cultural exchanges, films and other cultural activities,” he said.

Ansari said India, Pakistan and Bangladesh were countries with different sizes and capacities, differing versions of the past, conflicting ideologies and national security perceptions, but shared geography, ecology and wider human security challenges.

He said the challenge for people was to understand what happened in 1947, examine the role and limitations of the principal actors and to explore realistically the options for the future. He also questioned whether the British rule and their anxiety to leave India on terms most advantageous to them were sufficient to bring about the division of the country.

“Ten years after the event, Maulana Azad attributed the decision of his principal colleagues to ‘anger or despair that had clouded their vision’, adding that ‘the verdict (of history) would be that India was not divided by the Muslim League but by the Congress.’ It is, therefore, difficult to disagree with Kulkarni’s conclusion that ‘history’s verdict casts the responsibility for India’s Partition on both the parties although the Muslim League’s guilt is decidedly greater’ because it anchored its demand on the Two Nation Theory,” said Ansari.

Kulkarni, addressing the gathering, said a confederation of the three countries was inevitable in the near future.