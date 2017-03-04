Alibaug lensman shortlisted for 2017 Sony World Photography Awards

OVER 227,000 images from 183 countries were submitted to the 2017 Sony World Photography Awards, and the shortlists across the awards – professional, open, youth and student focus competitions – were announced on Thursday, which includes four photographers from India.

Among the four photographers is Alibaug-based Swapnil Deshpande in Open Travel category. Deshpande’s shortlisted image ‘Autumnal impressions’ is a stunning image of the beautiful cascades of the Kaldalon Glacier Valley in the west fjords of Iceland. The autumn colours in combination with the soft light of the sunset give a brilliant hue to the photograph, highlighting the uniqueness of the landscape.

Based in Alibaug, Maharashtra, Swapnil Deshpande is an engineer and a photography enthusiast. Passionate about nature, travel and wildlife, he strives to create fine art and minimalist images. Talking about being shortlisted, Deshpande said, “It is the first time that my work has been recognised at an international level. I have always been impressed by the excellent art and the level of the photographers at the Sony World Photography Awards and I feel very happy about this.”

Other three shorlisted photographers are Jayanta Roy from Calcutta (Professional Landscape category) for his series ‘Himalayan Odyssey’, an impressive black-and-white series, revealing the beauty and magnificence of Himalayas and expressing his ongoing love for the planet’s largest and most diverse mountain range; Mahesh Shantaram from Bangalore (Professional Portraiture category) for his series ‘Racism in India: The African Portraits’, which is an intriguing series of portraits investigating the theme of racism. Preoccupied with the life of Africans in India, the photographer has created an exciting series reflecting the stories of different characters in India; Shravya Kag from Vijaywada (Student Focus category) for his image ‘Pages of Memories’ is a brilliant self-portrait revealing the photographer’s love for reading and exploration. While the background is a small alcove in the Strand bookstore in New York City, the remaining elements were shot separately and composited over the background to create this surreal image.

The photographers will now compete to win their categories and the prestigious Sony World Photography Awards’ Photographer of the Year title. The Open category winners will be announced March 28, and the Professional category winners and the Student Focus winner revealed at an awards ceremony in London on April 20. Prizes include the latest Sony digital imagery equipment, a trip to the awards ceremony in London and $30,000 US dollars in cash prizes. The Student Focus winner will receive €30,000 (Euros) of Sony equipment for their university.