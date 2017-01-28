Delhi Confidential: Last Respects

Last Respects

THE HIGH respect that Russian Ambassador Alexander Kadakin, who died on Thursday, was held in by the Indian leadership and officials was evident as leaders and officials poured in throughout the day to the Russian embassy. Among the prominent names who visited the embassy in Chanakyapuri to sign the condolence book were Congress president Sonia Gandhi, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury, Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar, former Indian ambassador to Russia Ajai Malhotra, BJP leader Vijay Jolly among others. The diplomatic community also turned up in large numbers, and the popularity is so much that the Russian embassy has decided to keep the condolence book open till January 30.

The Spanner

VENKAIAH NAIDU, who in his capacity as the I&B Minister was all set to take off to Pune to attend the Fragrance of North-East film festival on Friday, had to call off his plans at the eleventh hour. The three-day event is being held at the National Film Archive of India starting Saturday. Just as he prepared to leave for Pune from Vizag on Friday afternoon, Naidu received a communication from the Maharashtra Election Commission. With the election code of conduct in force for the upcoming civic elections in Pune, Naidu was asked not to attend the event. While Naidu stayed back in Vizag, the message reached a tad too late for his private secretary and a few other officials who were already on board a flight to Pune from Delhi.

Star Power

NORTH BLOCK, which houses the Home Ministry, is no stranger to high-profile visitors. Things were a little different, however, on Friday. For, the visitor was no politician, officer or foreign dignitary, but actor Akshay Kumar, who had come to meet Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi to offer his help in raising funds for the BSF. North Block staff thronged the galleries once Kumar stepped out with Mehrishi after the meeting. As they jostled with each other to catch a good glimpse of the actor, the employees ended up pushing around their own boss. Though visibly uncomfortable, Mehrishi kept his cool and even clicked pictures of his staff with the actor. As all staff members stood besides Kumar to get their photos taken, Mehrishi volunteered to be the photographer and clicked from multiple mobile phones of the employees.

Umbrella Woes

ON A chilly and wet Republic Day, umbrellas ended up making the Rashtrapati Bhavan staff sweat a bit. Security personnel at the President’s House had a tough time on January 26 recovering the umbrellas given to guests at the At-Home ceremony. Amongst those present were Prime Minister Narendra Modi and General Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. Since it was raining and visitors had to cover some distance from the alighting point of vehicles to the venue of ceremony, arrangements were made to provide umbrellas. However, many visitors carried them till the entrance of the building and, on their way back, forgot to deposit it back. There was such chaos that an announcement was made by the security personnel asking visitors to hand over the umbrellas. Some who absentmindedly took the umbrellas in their car threw it on the road outside from where it had to be collected later.