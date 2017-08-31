Alert sounded in Kashmir as intel suggests more suicide attacks

Officials said security installations in Srinagar could be the main targets. (Representational Image) Officials said security installations in Srinagar could be the main targets. (Representational Image)

Authorities have sounded a high alert across Kashmir, especially in Srinagar and around prominent security force installations, following intelligence inputs that two fidayeen (suicide) squads were waiting to launch attacks. Police said the two groups belong to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and were either holed up on Srinagar outskirts or somewhere in South Kashmir.

Officials said security installations in Srinagar could be the main targets. They added the intercepts were picked up during the fidayeen attack on Pulwama’s district police lines that left eight security personnel dead last week. Three foreign militants killed in the attack had scribbled on walls at the attack scene saying JeM’s Afzal Guru Squad had carried out the attack.

IGP Muneer Khan said they know the two groups are operating in South Kashmir but do not know their strength. He noted that JeM managed to carry out such an attack after a long time.

