Alcohol shops, bottles must carry health warning: MP liquor policy

Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Monday approved the state liquor policy for 2017-18, which makes it mandatory for liquor traders to put up boards at their shops, which will warn people that ‘alcohol consumption is injurious to health’. The policy also states that the liquor bottles will also have to carry similar warnings in bold letters.

As per the new policy, an online tracking system of liquor consignments would also be introduced.

“The state cabinet meet chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today approved the liquor policy for next financial year. Several measures, including the display of warning ‘liquor consumption is injurious to health’ at the shops and also on the liquor bottles in bold letters, were decided,” state Public Relations Minister Narottam Mishra told reporters after the meeting.

“At present, this message is displayed in small size letters on the bottles. Now, a bigger and bolder warning message needs to be displayed on them,” he added.

Mishra, who is also the spokesperson of the government, said the liquor policy has been divided into three parts this year – madira sanyam (liquor abstinence), revenue collection and ease of doing business.

“The liquor shops would now have to keep a record of the habitual drinkers. Besides, the police stations would also be told to maintain a record of habitual offenders in liquor-related cases,” Mishra informed.

According to him, among other measures, the new liquor policy also suggested inclusion of lessons on de-addiction in the school curriculum and holding seminars to educate people on this issue.

“The department concerned would also be told to open Yoga and meditation centres in the districts as de-addiction measures,” he added.

The minister said the state government would also run de-addiction awareness campaigns in cooperation with the social organisations and NGOs.

“We are serious about the de-addiction efforts. The state government is conducting a study in reference to Bihar, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh on tendency of crimes due to liquor addiction and increase in the rate,” he added.