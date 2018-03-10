Latest News
Alauddin Khilji’s character in Padmaavat reminded me of Azam Khan: Jaya Prada

"When I was watching Padmaavat, Khilji's character reminded me of Azam Khan ji, how he had harassed me during elections when I was contesting," she said.

Written by Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 10, 2018 2:50 pm
jaya prada, azam khan, azam khan reminds me of khilji, padmaavat jaya prada, jaya prada targets azam khan, jaya prada azam khan rivalry, jaya prada accuses azam khan The actor-turned-politician also said that she was “harassed” by Khan during one of the elections in which she was contesting. (Jaya Prada/File)

Actor turned politician Jaya Prada on Saturday said that Sultan Alauddin Khilji’s character in the movie Padmaavat reminded her of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan. Speaking to ANI, Jaya also said that she was “harassed” by Khan during one of the elections in which she was contesting.

Jaya Prada has accused the SP leader of arrogance and foul play on previous occasions as well. In 2009, Jaya had accused Khan of spreading her ‘cheap’ posters to sully her image. The bitter rivalry between the two UP leaders surfaced in 2012 as well, with Jaya vowing to destroy Khan’s “arrogance”.

The role of Alauddin Khilji, a 13th century Sultan of Delhi, was played by Ranveer Singh. The film, initially named Padmavati, was marred by controversy and its name was changed later. The period drama, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali faced protests in the country by members of Karni Sena who claimed that the historical facts in the movie were twisted.

  1. V
    vnk
    Mar 10, 2018 at 2:41 pm
    Azam is a know communal goonda for 50 yrs in Rampur. Jaya prada shoul speak full details not hints only.
    1. shabira shiekh
      Mar 10, 2018 at 2:25 pm
      modi has done more for muslim woman than all secular parties combined
      1. Muftkhor By Choice
        Mar 10, 2018 at 2:24 pm
        Azam Khan is a terrorist.
        1. D
          Dushyant Pathak
          Mar 10, 2018 at 2:01 pm
          'Jesus 'Christ''!
          1. R
            Rakesh Kumar Sinha
            Mar 10, 2018 at 1:53 pm
            But madan Azam could not do anything without support of your master Mulayam Singh. So, name the master and not his gulam. For sake of secularism, every other thing is secondary. Gur khaogi to gulgule se perhaz kyon?
