Alauddin Khilji’s character in Padmaavat reminded me of Azam Khan: Jaya Prada

Actor turned politician Jaya Prada on Saturday said that Sultan Alauddin Khilji’s character in the movie Padmaavat reminded her of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan. Speaking to ANI, Jaya also said that she was “harassed” by Khan during one of the elections in which she was contesting.

“When I was watching Padmaavat, Khilji’s character reminded me of Azam Khan ji, how he had harassed me during elections when I was contesting,” the former MP from Rampur constituency in Uttar Pradesh said.

When I was watching #Padmaavat , Khilji’s character reminded me of Azam Khan ji, how he had harassed me during elections when I was contesting: Jaya Prada pic.twitter.com/NVRi59aK8A — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 10, 2018

Jaya Prada has accused the SP leader of arrogance and foul play on previous occasions as well. In 2009, Jaya had accused Khan of spreading her ‘cheap’ posters to sully her image. The bitter rivalry between the two UP leaders surfaced in 2012 as well, with Jaya vowing to destroy Khan’s “arrogance”.

The role of Alauddin Khilji, a 13th century Sultan of Delhi, was played by Ranveer Singh. The film, initially named Padmavati, was marred by controversy and its name was changed later. The period drama, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali faced protests in the country by members of Karni Sena who claimed that the historical facts in the movie were twisted.

