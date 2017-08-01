Ala Hazrat Haj House: Locals, police clash over opening building to public

THE MULTI-STOREY Ala Hazrat Haj House in Ghaziabad witnessed a clash between police and locals sitting on an indefinite strike outside it late Monday. On Monday morning, Congress Minority Cell members sat on a dharna outside Haj House, demanding the building be opened for public use. Naseem Khan, from the Cell, attacked the state and central governments for “not being sensitive towards faith of 35 crore Muslims residing in the country”.

“Stones were pelted… a woman constable received minor injuries. A few people have been arrested. The situation is under control,” said SP (City) Ghaziabad Akash Tomar.

Inaugurated by former CM Akhilesh Yadav last year, Haj House has been lying unused since September. The building has been caught up in litigation at NGT. The Muslim Maha Sabha said if the state does not want it to be used by pilgrims, a school or college can be started from there.

Ghaziabad District Minority Welfare Officer Sone Kumar said the building is yet to be handed over to the administration. “Around 10 per cent of the construction work is yet to be completed. With the matter being heard in NGT… construction work might have been affected,” Kumar said.

