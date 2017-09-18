Al-Qaeda terror suspect arrested in Delhi

Last month, two men with suspected links to the terror outfit were arrested here in two separate cases. (Representational Image) Last month, two men with suspected links to the terror outfit were arrested here in two separate cases. (Representational Image)

A suspected al-Qaeda operative has been arrested from east Delhi, police said here today. Shauman Haq, 27, was arrested near Vikas Marg on Sunday following a tip-off by Delhi Police’s Special Cell, an official said. Haq’s interrogation is underway and further details are awaited, he added.

Last month, two men with suspected links to the terror outfit were arrested here in two separate cases. On August 9, the Special Cell had arrested 29-year-old Syed Mohammed Zishan Ali after he was deported from Saudi Arabia. On August 1, 25-year-old Raja-ul-Ahmed was arrested following a tip-off from the West Bengal Police.

