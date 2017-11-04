Akshardham attack case: Three years after SC rejects probe, new arrest

Abdul Rashid Ajmeri (Express Photo: Salman Raja) Abdul Rashid Ajmeri (Express Photo: Salman Raja) Related News 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Court issues Non Bailable Warrant against Delhi ACP

26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Court issues Non Bailable Warrant against Delhi ACP 1996 Sonipat bomb blasts case: LeT bomb expert Abdul Karim Tunda held guilty

1996 Sonipat bomb blasts case: LeT bomb expert Abdul Karim Tunda held guilty Mainstreaming Terror Abdul Rashid Ajmeri, 60, accused by the Gujarat Police’s Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) of carrying out the 2002 terror attack on Akshardham temple in Gandhinagar, was arrested on Saturday morning, moments after he landed at Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport from Riyadh. Ajmeri’s arrest comes three years after the Supreme Court set aside the DCB investigation and acquitted six accused who had been convicted by a special trial court.

Ajmeri is one of 20 people whom the DCB had declared absconders in the chargesheet filed in the POTA court. He is the ninth person to have been arrested in this case. In 2006, a special POTA court had held a trial against six of the accused and convicted all of them.

Of the six, Ajmeri’s brother Adam and Abdul Kayum were sentenced to death while Mohd Hanif Shaikh, Abdullamiya Yasinmiya Kadri and two others were awarded imprisonment ranging from 10 years to life. The High Court had confirmed the judgment. However, in May 2014, the Supreme Court set aside the DCB investigation and acquitted all six persons who had been convicted by the POTA court. Months after this judgment, the trial court had acquitted two others, Hyderabad-based Shaukatullah Ghori and Ahmedabad-based Majid Patel.

According to the DCB chargesheet, Ajmeri’s name figured in the testimony of one Asfaq Abdulla Bhavnagari, who worked in Riyadh and knew Ajmeri and who claimed in his statement that Ajmeri hatched the conspiracy from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The apex court, however, didn’t believe Bhavnagari’s testimony and held that it was concocted.

According to the DCB chargesheet, the September 24, 2002 attack on the Akshardham temple, in which more than 30 people were killed, was carried out to allegedly avenge the post-Godhra riots.

As part of the plan, the chargesheet said, two fidayeens were allegedly given shelter and logistics in Gujarat. The DCB chargesheeted 28 persons, 20 of whom were declared absconders. DCB officials said that after Ajmeri’s arrest, 19 of the accused are still at large.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCB) Deepan Bhadran said Ajmeri had been arrested after absconding for more than 15 years. “He had tried to come to Ahmedabad on more than a couple of occasions. We had information that he was trying to come back,” Bhadran said. Lawyers who represented those acquitted in the case said that since the Supreme Court had set aside the DCB probe, Abdul will be released after completing a formality by the court, which might take several months. Police, however, said Ajmeri could be tried for being an absconder.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App