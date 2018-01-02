Aksai Chin disputed map deleted online: Upendra Kushwaha

Aksai Chin area was illegally occupied by China during the 1962 war. (File Photo) Aksai Chin area was illegally occupied by China during the 1962 war. (File Photo)

After objections were raised last year against a map of East and South East Asia in a Class XII political science NCERT textbook, depicting Aksai Chin as a disputed area, Minister of State for Human Resources Development Upendra Kushwaha has informed through the Lok Sabha website that the “map already stands deleted in the online version”.

“The map was taken from the map collection of the University of Texas and the same was mentioned at the bottom of the map. The map stated that ‘Boundary representation is not necessarily authoritative’. In the map, the border between India and China near Aksai Chin is marked in dotted lines to indicate the dispute,” Kushwaha said in his reply regarding the NCERT’s Contemporary World Politics textbook, first printed in February 2007.

“As soon as objections were raised… the NCERT examined the matter and decided to replace this map. The map already stands deleted in the online version,” he said in the reply, which was uploaded on the Lok Sabha website on Monday.

According to a news reports in 2017, the map in the textbook showed Aksai Chin marked in the same yellow as China and also demarcated the area as “Indian claim”.

Kushwaha said that “the heading of the map stated that it was a Map of East and South East Asia. The source of the map was mentioned… ‘Courtesy of the University of Texas Libraries, The University of Texas at Austin’.”

