Akhnoor attack: General Bipin Rawat sanctions Rs one lakh to family of three deceased

A security checkpost at Jogwan near Battal, Monday. Source: Arun Sharma A security checkpost at Jogwan near Battal, Monday. Source: Arun Sharma

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Tuesday sanctioned Rs one lakh each to kins of three labourers, who lost their lives in a terrorist attack on General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Akhnoor region. General Rawat also sanctioned Rs 25,000 to those injured in the attack that took place Monday. Akhnoor has also been put on high alert after the attack.

“During the early hours of the night…at around 1:15 in the night a terrorist attack has taken place in the general area, Pattal. There are about 10 GREF personnel and about8-10 casual labourers hired by the GREF. The army is conducting its operations. The area has been cordoned off. The operations are presently going on,” Defence PRO Manish Mehta told ANI.

It was a GREF platoon located two kilometres from the Line of Control in Akhnoor.

The GREF is the parent cadre force of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) that builds and maintains border roads in the country.

The attack on the GREF camp comes 40 days after terrorists attacked an army camp at Nagrota on November 30 last year.