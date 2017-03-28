Akhilesh’s Gomti project: Funds almost over, 60% work complete, CM asks for review

At the Gomti Riverfront project site in Lucknow on Monday. (Vishal Srivastav) At the Gomti Riverfront project site in Lucknow on Monday. (Vishal Srivastav)

CHIEF MINISTER Yogi Adityanath on Monday expressed dissatisfaction that only 60 per cent work on the Gomti Riverfront project has been done in the last two years, despite the project being scheduled for completion in May this year.

While inspecting the project site on the banks of Gomti, the CM asked officials to link the project with the Centre’s Namami Gange project and initiate work to plug the drains discharging sewage into the river.

Akhilesh Yadav’s “dream project” was launched by the previous SP government for channelising the river by building a diaphragm wall, alongwith landscaping and construction of intercepting drains on both banks.

Officials present at the site informed Adityanath that while the deadline for the completion of the project is May, Rs 1,427 crore of Rs 1,500 crore — the total cost of the project — has already been spent and thus, they would need more funds. Following this, the CM asked officials to hold a complete review of the project and then hold a meeting with him.

Sources said the CM expressed unhappiness over funds being spent on “non-useful” things like “water fountain”, rather than first focusing on ensuring cleanliness of the river.

“We would sit and review the project and as asked by the chief minister… senior officers would also work to connect this project with Namami Gange project as the current sewage treatment plant (STP) is not sufficient. It will require at least two more STPs to ensure that treated waste is discharged into the river,” said Chief Secretary Rahul Bhatnagar.

“The chief minister pointed out that despite NGT’s strict rules, little action has been taken to ensure that drainage water does not fall directly into the river…,” said a government spokesperson.

Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma and other ministers like Suresh Khanna, Ashutosh Tandon, Rita Bahuguna Joshi, Brijesh Pathak, Dharmpal Singh, Swati Singh were present at the project site during the inspection.

The CM directed the principal secretaries of all departments to review project works and check unnecessary expenditure, besides ensuring the completion of works in a “qualitative” manner. Sources said the government has also cancelled a large number of yearly passes issued for entry into government buildings like Secretariat and Vidhan Bhavan. Now, fresh passes would be issued.

