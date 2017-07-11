Akhilesh Yadav’s UP 100 the best: UP govt

Former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (ANI) Former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (ANI)

A little over 100 days into its functioning, the Yogi Adityanath government presented former CM Akhilesh Yadav’s policing scheme, ‘UP100’, as the best practice the state has adopted.

The presentation was made at a Niti Ayog meeting attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, state chief secretaries, secretaries to the government of India and other senior officials. State and Union ministries were required to make presentations on the best practices adopted by them, so other states could benefit from those experiences.

Newly-appointed UP Chief Secretary Rajiv Kumar made a presentation on ‘UP100’, under which more than 3,000 Innovas and Boleros were bought by the erstwhile regime to cover the state and answer calls to the police control room within 20 minutes.

In another embarrassment for the NDA, its partner TDP — which is in power in Andhra Pradesh — showcased UPA’s flagship rural employment guarantee project MGNREGA as the best practice.

Among other presentations were the Bihar government’s showcasing of Nitish Kumar’s Saat Nischay (seven resolve) for the development of the state — including roads, education, water and electricity — and that of the Gujarat government on work done in the last 15 years to provide safe drinking water.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App