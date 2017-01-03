Akhilesh Yadav’s supporter Kiranmoy Nanda claims Netaji’s signature is forged

SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav) SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

In yet another turn of events in the Samajwadi family feud, expelled party leader Kiranmoy Nanda on Tuesday claimed that the signatures of party patron Mulayam Singh are different in the two expulsion letters. “The sign in the letter in which it is written that the meeting was ‘unconstitutional’ is different. That is not Netaji’s sign,” Nanda told ANI.

In the letter written to Nanda, the signature of Mulayam shows his full name while the expulsion letter of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav’s mentor and uncle Ram Gopal has the party patriarch’s name in short.

As the Yadav versus Yadav battle reached Delhi, Mulayam earlier on January 1 expelled party’s national vice president Kiranmoy Nanda for attending the national convention called by the Akhilesh camp.

In the letter to Nanda, Mulayam said he took part in the “emergency national representatives’ convention” which is not only “unconstitutional but also amounts to anti-party activities”.

While acting against Ram Gopal Yadav for convening a national executive meet, Mulayam expelled him from Samajwadi Party for six years.

Nanda had chaired the national convention called by Ram Gopal that anointed Akhilesh the Samajwadi Party president, removed his uncle Shivpal Yadav as the state unit chief and expelled Amar Singh.

On December 30, the feud-riddled Samajwadi Party hurtled towards a split after Mulayam had expelled Akhilesh and Ram Gopal from the party for six years.

The shock move came a day after Akhilesh, the party patriarch’s son, came up with his own list of 235 candidates for assembly polls.