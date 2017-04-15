EC should answer on EVM tampering cases: Akhilesh Yadav

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav. (ANI) Former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav. (ANI)

Raising EVM tampering allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said, “Election Commission should answer on cases of EVM tampering. In future, elections must be held on ballot paper.” The former state chief minister was addressing a press conference. He also said the Samajwadi Party will play a major role in future politics of the country. “Aane wale samay mein desh mein jo bhi gathbandan banega, SP usme aham bhoomika nibhayegi (Samajwadi Party will play an important role in the coalition that will be formed in the country in the future),” he said.

The Samajwadi Party leader also criticised the ruling state government for doing politics in the name of religion. “BJP wale to aise hain ki hume Hindu hi nahi samajhte, Ab to aisa hai ki Mandir jaon to pehle photo tweet kar doon (BJP does not even consider me Hindu anymore. The situation is such that I have to now tweet a photo every time I visit a temple to pray,” Yadav said.

#WATCH: Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav speaking about anti-Romeo squad pic.twitter.com/J8UuYaghzQ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 15, 2017

Yadav also slammed the anti-romeo squads deployed by CM Yogi Adityanath’s government and said many innocent people are getting beaten up and insulted by the squads. “Romeo ke chakkar mein kitne pit rahe hain, Kitne apmaan ho rahein hain (How many people are getting beaten up and insulted in the state due to anti-Romeo squad).”

Meanwhile, BJP leader Shrikant Sharma slammed Yadav for EVM tampering allegations and said that both Mayawati and Akhilesh are giving excuses for their defeat in the assembly elections. “Bua aur Buaji ka Bhatija apni haar ka theekra EVM par phodna chaahte hain (Mayawati and his ‘nephew’ are trying to blame EVM for their loss),” Sharma said.

The recently concluded assembly elections in the state saw BJP win by a huge margin, while Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party in alliance with the Congress, managed to win only 47 seats. Meanwhile, BSP supremo Mayawati also raised EVM tampering allegations against the BJP on Friday.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd