Akhilesh Yadav’s UP-100 now ISO certified

UP-100, the most ambitious police project established during the previous Akhilesh Yadav government, is now ISO certified and is believed to have become the first police control room in the country to receive the certification.

UP-100 or the Uttar Pradesh Police Emergency Management System was established to provide emergency services related to public safety on 24×7 basis.

DGP Sulkhan Singh unveiled the ISO: 9001 certificate at the UP-100 headquarters on Wednesday in Lucknow and also released an UP-100 manual, which is to be distributed among zonal and district level police officers, besides all the station heads.

Providing a data for the work under UP-100 from April 1 to August 25, ADG Anil Agarwal, who is the heading the project, said that they have received more than 1.43 crore calls (around 98,000 calls per day) reporting nearly 22 lakh cases. “More than 1.5 lakh of these cases were related to women and more than 53,000 related to senior citizens. We have taken 22,640 injured people to hospitals on our Police Response Vehicles (PRVs) and have saved 457 people who had made suicide attempts,” Agarwal added.

Asked about the allegations against policemen deployed for UP-100, DGP Sulkhan Singh said, “The UP-100 project is hi-tech but we need to understand that people working in it are the same policemen. Image of the police is getting better and the best treatment for bad behaviour is to take action against those responsible. People should always register complaints if they face any problem from the police personnel,” Singh said, adding that it has been made sure that if they receive complaints against a PRV or any police personnel then the complaint is forwarded to the higher officers.

“Similarly, in mining related cases, we cannot go to the place of incident without a revenue department official. Therefore, calls related to these complaints are being transferred to district officials and not PRVs,” Singh added. During the programme, UP-100 portal and mobile application were also launched.

