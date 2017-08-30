Akhilesh Yadav to Yogi govt: Favour your own people and spend more money on Yash Bahrti awards

Former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav. (Source-ANI) Former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav. (Source-ANI)

Reacting to the allegations of favoritism shown in giving Yash Bharti Awards during his tenure as Uttar Pradesh chief minister, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said that the Yogi government too should favour their own people for the Yash Bharti awards. “Even you should favour your own people and give the awards, nobody is stopping you.” ( Hum to kehte hain aapki sarkaar hai aap bhi apne khaas logon ko de do hum kaunsa apko rok rahe hain), said the former Chief Minister.

The Indian Express through an RTI report revealed that Yash Bharti awards that carry a one-time payment of Rs 11 lakh and a lifetime monthly pension of Rs 50,000 were awarded to people close to Samajwadi Party between 2012 and 2017. The award was initiated to “generate social awareness in the society,” by the Mulayam Singh government in 1994.

Taking a jibe at the BJP government, Akhilesh Yadav also added that, “We gave Rs 11 lakh & 50,000 pension, your govt is at Centre too, you ensure at least Rs 1 lakh/month pension to Yash Bharati Awardees.”

The Yogi Adityanath government is reviewing these awards, specifically the provision of lifetime pensions that was introduced by the SP government in 2015. The Indian Express accessed nomination details of 142 of the estimated 200 winners in 2012-17 under the RTI Act to find that it was largely an exercise in patronage and favours — there was no defined process of application or selection. Many of the winners were linked to the Samajwadi Party, many applications were sent through the Chief Minister’s Office although the Culture Department was, officially, in charge of the awards.

