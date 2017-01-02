Akhilesh Yadav to move Election Commission to stake claim for SP symbol

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and newly unanimously elected party’s national president Akhilesh Yadav. (Vishal Srivastav) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and newly unanimously elected party’s national president Akhilesh Yadav. (Vishal Srivastav)

Amid the ongoing political tussle in the Samajwadi Party, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, who has been nominated party president, is expected to approach the Election Commission on Monday to stake claim for the party’s ‘cycle’ symbol.

Sources said the new president has to approach the Election Commission according to the party’s convention to stake claim as the real Samajwadi Party.

As per the party’s constitution, the president of the party allots symbols for an election.