Latest news
  • Akhilesh Yadav targets Yogi Adityanath over Janmashtami remark

Akhilesh Yadav targets Yogi Adityanath over Janmashtami remark

Earlier this week, at an event in Lucknow, Adityanath had targeted the previous SP government, saying that those who called themselves Yaduvanshis had banned the celebration of Janmashtami at police stations and police lines.

Written by Lalmani Verma | Lucknow | Published:August 19, 2017 5:05 am
Akhilesh Yadav, Yogi Adityanath, Yogi Adityanath Janamashtmi remarks, India news, Indian Express News Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow on Friday. (PTI)
Top News

Former chief minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday hit out at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for talking about Janmashtami and Eid celebrations when the public had elected the government on a different agenda.

Earlier this week, at an event in Lucknow, Adityanath had targeted the previous SP government, saying that those who called themselves Yaduvanshis had banned the celebration of Janmashtami at police stations and police lines. He said that if he could not stop namaz on roads during Eid, he had no right to stop celebration of Janmashtami at police stations.

“The public had not given them the opportunity for this, but to take the state on the path of prosperity,” said Akhilesh. “Talking about Janmashtami in police stations and Eid on roads will not help achieve the Prime Minister’s vision of a ‘New India.”

He criticised Adityanath’s remarks that his government had banned Janmashtami celebrations in police stations, saying he did not publicise Janmashtami celebrations in his home. Speaking to reporters at the party headquarters, Akhilesh said, “UP has a digital chief minister… he won’t speak of how he plans to develop smart cities… Instead he talks of how Janmashtami, Eid and other festivals are celebrated.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Aug 18: Latest News