Akhilesh Yadav targets CM over storm deaths

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav/File) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav/File)

Samajwadi Party chief and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday targetted his successor Yogi Adityanath over “apathy” in the aftermath of the storms that left over 70 people dead in Uttar Pradesh. He appealed to his workers to stand by those affected as Adityanath had gone to campaign in Karnataka. He added the CM should not have gone to campaign as the state’s people had chosen him to resolve their issues.

“CM ko Karnataka ka chunao prachar chorkar turant UP ana chahiye tha. Janta ne unhe apne pradesh ki samsyaon ke samadhan ke liye chuna hai, naki karnataka ki rahniti ke liye (the CM should come back immediately, leaving campaigning in Karnataka election. The people have elected him to address the problems of the state and not to do politics of Karnataka),’’ he tweeted.

“En halaton mein bhi agar wooh wapas nahi ate to phir hamesha ke liye apna math wahin banwa lein.(If he does not come back even in these circumstances, then he should make his own monastery there).’’

