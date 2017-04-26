Akhilesh Yadav slams government: ‘Police never treated this way since Independence’

Akhilesh with Jaya Bachchan and Dimple. Vishal Srivastav Akhilesh with Jaya Bachchan and Dimple. Vishal Srivastav

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday slammed the BJP government saying incidents in which police personnel are being “insulted and assaulted” are unprecedented.

“We did not want to say anything about the new government but it is entering police stations. Police personnel are being insulted and assaulted. The mobs entered two police stations in Agra. I think the police have never been treated this way since Independence,” Akhilesh told mediapersons after addressing a meeting of the SP women wing along with Lok Sabha MP Dimple Yadav and Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan at the SP office.

He said he would speak on the violence in Saharanpur on Wednesday when a probe panel constituted by the party submits its report.

“The FIR against a few appears to be a mere formality to save some people,” he added.

On the government working on Aadhar-like unique identification number for cows, Akhilesh said: “Making Aadhar for cows is news for one day. The real question is that there is a new colour, which people are wearing around their necks. Does this give them license to assault, damage anybody’s vehicle, and pelt stones?”

Taking a dig at Adityanath’s for saying that Lord Krishna had given away wealth to friend Sudama without telling him, as “cashless transaction”, Akhilesh said he is keen on “knowing the email ID of Lord Krishna”.

He went on to allege that FIRs have been registered against several people in Kannauj — Dimple’s constituency — to ensure that the BJP candidate won the election of a block development committee chairperson.

Asked about the government ordering a probe into the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, Akhilesh said he still believes that whoever will travel on the road would vote for the SP.

“They should also cancel the tender of Purvanchal Expressway, whose work is going on. They should restart the work if they are finding problems,” he said.

Akhilesh said he had come to know that the new government is planning to end Samajwadi Pension Yojana, which has 55 lakh women as beneficiaries. “We wanted to increase their pension but they are planning to end it. I have asked my party workers to make these 55 lakh women SP members,” he added.

During the press conference, Akhilesh got miffed when asked about the rift in his family. Speaking about a TV journalist, who was wearing a saffron shirt, the former CM said: “He (the reporter) is new here. His colour is also saffron… I want to tell him and other journalists to fix any day in May, and I will answer all questions. But after that you should not ask any questions.”

Claiming that the journalist “will not be anywhere if the country is ruined”, Akhilesh added: “So, let us do politics. It is because of people like you that the country is getting ruined.”

