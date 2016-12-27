Akhilesh Yadav sanctions Rs 20 lakh each for families of two journalists

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has sanctioned a financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh each for the families of two journalists who died in the state this year. Financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh each has been sanctioned for the family members of Basant Srivastava (Lucknow) and Harish Chandra Mahaur (Mathura), who had died this year, an official spokesman said Tuesday.

Thanking the chief minister for the assistance, President UP accredited correspondent committee, Hemant Tiwari said that the committee had on December 22 requested him for the same. He said chief minister has been requested to formulate a policy for providing financial assistance to the journalists’ families in case of their untimely death.