Akhilesh Yadav ready for grand alliance

Akhilesh Yadav with wife Dimple at an SP event on Saturday. Vishal Srivastav

A DAY after BSP chief Mayawati said she is ready to join hands with other “anti-BJP parties,” Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav Saturday indicated that he, too, is ready for such a grand alliance before the 2019 General Election.

Asked about his recent meeting with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Mayawati’s statement Friday, on the sidelines of a programme to launch a membership campaign for the SP, Akhilesh said, “As far as alliance is concerned, I have met several leaders. In the coming days, whatever political alliance will be formed and in whichever shape it is, Samajwadi people will play a complete role in that.”

Asked about elevation of Mayawati’s brother Anand Kumar as the BSP’s new national vice-president, Akhilesh said it is a welcome move for someone from her family coming forward to take up the responsibility.

Akhilesh also said that the Election Commission should answer how electronic voting machines developed technical snag. He said he has “100 per cent faith” in ballot papers, and demanded that all elections in future be held under the old system.

