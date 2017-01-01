‘Netaji is your leader… for me, he is both leader and father’: Akhilesh Yadav to supporters

Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow on Saturday. Vishal Srivastav Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow on Saturday. Vishal Srivastav

Minutes after Akhilesh Yadav drove down from 5, Vikramaditya Marg, Mulayam Singh’s residence in Lucknow where the decision to revoke his suspension was made, the Chief Minister addressed over 200 of his supporters at his residence, telling them at a closed-door meeting that “we have to save the party”. He said he had no ambition of becoming chief minister again and that he had fought only to ensure that the party comes back to power.

“I am not doing all this to defy Netaji (Mulayam). Netaji is your leader, but for me, he is both leader and father,” Akhilesh is said to have told his supporters, mostly party MLAs and some of those who figured in his list of 235 candidates for the Assembly elections. According to sources who attended the meeting, Akhilesh went on to say that “Netaji” is “free to make anyone CM”. Mulayam’s cousin Ramgopal Yadav and Cabinet Minister Azam Khan were present at the meeting.

The sources said the CM again indirectly blamed Rajya Sabha member Amar Singh for the turmoil in the party, saying, “Those who are outsiders, who often go to London after creating problems for the party… are trying to weaken the party with the help of the BJP.” Amar Singh had met Shivpal and Mulayam in Lucknow on Tuesday, a day before the SP chief declared a list of 325 candidates, denying tickets to several MLAs and ministers considered close to Akhilesh.

Sources said the Chief Minister initially turned down requests to speak at the meeting, saying he would speak only at the party’s national convention at Janeshwar Mishra Park on Sunday, but after he came back from his meeting with Mulayam, he gave in to the MLAs’ requests.