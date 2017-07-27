Akhilesh Yadav mocks Nitish Kumar’s return to NDA: ‘Na na karte pyar’

Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav. (File photo) Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav. (File photo)

Samajwadi Party supremo and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday mocked JD(U) Chief Nitish Kumar using a musical note for again allying with the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) to become the chief minister of Bihar. Akhilesh tweeted: “Na na karte pyar tumhi se kar baithe, karna tha inkar magar ikrar tumhi se kar baithe. Bihar today.” The song is from the 1965 Bollywood film Jab Jab Phool Khile.

Nitish resigned on Wednesday as Bihar chief minister, but joined hands with friend-turned-foe-turned-friend BJP on Thursday in a dramatic move.

Congress leader Sitaram Yechury said, “Every few years Nitish Kumar takes oath as Chief Minister from different alliances. It is Straight forward political opportunism.”

Also, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said, “The grand alliance was formed to bring secular forces together, to fight the dictatorial attitude of the BJP, its attitude of killing democracy.”

“You formed the government in Bihar fully aware of how the grand alliance partners are. You should not have broken the alliance in such a case”, he said.

JD (U) and BJP were allies for 17 years until 2013, when Kumar walked out of the NDA fold after Narendra Modi was made the BJP’s campaign committee chairman for the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Nitish was on Thursday sworn in as chief minister with Sushil Kumar Modi taking oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar. He took to Twitter to reaffirm his intolerance for corruption. “There will be no compromise over corruption. I believe that with Centre’s help, there will be more development in Bihar”, Nitish tweeted.

