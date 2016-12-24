Akhilesh Yadav meets first-time MLAs

Akhilesh Yadav pays tribute to Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary on Friday. Vishal Srivastav Akhilesh Yadav pays tribute to Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary on Friday. Vishal Srivastav

CHIEF MINISTER Akhilesh Yadav on Friday reportedly told first-time MLAs of SP that if they had worked with dedication in their constituencies, they would be given tickets for the Assembly polls due early next year. During his meeting with the around 70 MLAs at his official residence in Lucknow, Akhilesh also directed them to promote the government’s developmental schemes — particularly the Dial-100 helpline, a service aimed at improving law and order in the state.

The meeting took place at the Dial-100 office. On Saturday too, another 130 MLAs will meet the CM and visit the Dial-100 office. This was after Akhilesh asked the MLAs to understand the functioning of the helpline service so that they could make people in their constituencies aware of it as well.

The CM reportedly directed the MLAs to convey to the people the “adverse affects” and “improper implementation” of demonetisation by the BJP-led government at the Centre. Issues to be included in the party’s poll manifesto were also discussed.

The meeting was mostly a one-sided communication, as Akhilesh addressed the MLAs to raise their morale. He asked them to spend most of the time among people, said sources.

“The CM has assured we would get tickets if we worked in our constituencies with dedication,” said an MLA.

Another MLA added: “We have been asked to popularise infrastructure development and improvement in policing done on the initiative of Akhilesh Yadav.”