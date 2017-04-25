Akhilesh Yadav loses cool at press meet

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav. (PTI photo) Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav. (PTI photo)

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday lost his cool with media persons for asking questions on his uncle Shivpal Yadav’s reported statement on giving party chief post to his father Mulayam Singh Yadav.

When a television reporter wearing a saffron shirt asked about Shivpal’s statement, an infuriated Akhilesh said, “He (the reporter) is new here. His colour is also saffron…I want to tell him and other journalists to fix any day in May, and I will answer all questions. But after that you should not ask any question about my family.

“…Let us do politics. If the country is ruined, you (the reporter) will also not be there. The country is being ruined because of people like you,” he said.

The SP leader had called a press conference at 1 PM but he postponed the conference for on Wednesday after his skirmish with the media.

As per reports, Akhilesh’s security guards also misbehaved with a senior journalist at the party office.

